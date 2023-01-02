PITTSFIELD, Ill. — A Pleasant Hill man and woman face drug and weapons charges after a Dec. 27 investigation by the Pike County and Calhoun County Sheriff’s Departments.
Conel H. Rogers, 43, of Pleasant Hill, was arrested on charges of possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of firearms ammunition by a felon, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Rogers also was arrested by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department on charges of felony theft (theft of a firearm) and possession of a firearm by a felon tied to a separate incident.
Heather A. Shoemaker, 29, of Pleasant Hill, was arrested on charges of possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm (no firearm owner identification), possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
After the arrests, law enforcement officials executed a court-authorized search warrant at a residence in the 600 block of Brant Street in Pleasant Hill. Three additional firearms as well as firearms ammunition were seized. Rogers was arrested on a charge of possession of the firearms located in his residence.
Both Rogers and Shoemaker remain in the Pike County Jail.
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services assisted with the investigation.