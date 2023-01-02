PITTSFIELD, Ill. — A Pleasant Hill man and woman face drug and weapons charges after a Dec. 27 investigation by the Pike County and Calhoun County Sheriff’s Departments.

Conel H. Rogers, 43, of Pleasant Hill, was arrested on charges of possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of firearms ammunition by a felon, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.