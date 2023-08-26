PLEASANT HILL, Ill. — A leap of faith to feed hungry kids led to a statewide award for a Pike County community.
Pleasant Hill’s summer food program earned the 2023 Governor’s Hometown Award, presented during the Illinois State Fair.
“God put it on my heart to do this ministry. I put my heart into it,” program coordinator Becky Brannan said.
The volunteer-led, donation-funded program based at First Baptist Church provides a hot meal along with a bonus sack lunch on Tuesday and Thursday each week during the summer to any child up to age 18.
“We feel this is not so much a program as a ministry God has called us to. When God calls you to something, He always provides all the resources needed. He has done so in a mighty way,” Pastor Don Hannel said.
The Serve Illinois Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service in partnership with the governor’s office sponsors the award recognizing those who contribute to projects that improve their community’s quality of life.
A panel of judges heard presentations from four finalists — programs in Joliet, Flossmoor, Plainfield and Pleasant Hill — before awarding the traveling trophy and a still-to-be-installed highway sign to the summer food program.
Winning the award provided an added bonus for the program meeting a community need.
“Our team of ladies that have taken this on for the last five years have a heart for the kids of our community. They work countless hours to provide nourishment for these children,” Hannel said. ”It’s been a big help to families who were struggling during COVID and during these hard economic times to help them stretch their budgets.”
The program got its start in 2018 when church members approached Hannel about offering a food program.
The church provided seed money to start serving a hot meal Monday, Wednesday and Friday over the summer, then organizers shifted to offer to-go hot meals along with a sack lunch each Tuesday and Thursday.
“They’re getting four meals a week instead of three,” Brannan said.
The program serves some 2,300 meals each summer with no paperwork required or income guidelines to meet.
Kid-friendly meals offer an entre such as spaghetti or homemade pizza along with a vegetable, fruit and dessert. The sack lunch offers pre-packaged items to heat up at home, snack items and a juice box.
“It’s so heartwarming to see the faces of the kids when they come in to pick up lunch. They can’t wait to look in the sack lunch to see what kind of goodies we put in there,” said Brannan, who shops for the program and sets the menus. “It just melts your heart. We get lots of hugs.”
Just as heartwarming is the financial support for the program from Central State Bank, the Health and Wellness Foundation of Pike County, Dot Foods and the Salvation Army. Two other finalists, impressed with the summer food program, made $100 donations at the award presentation.
“This program has really been a God thing. There’s been times when we thought ‘oh my goodness we’re not going to have enough money to get started’ and God provides. He made it perfectly clear this needs to be done,” Brannan said. “We see the faces coming in. Some we see every year — we’ve watched them grow up — and we see some new faces.”
Foundation Executive Director Patty McIntosh said the program provides a vital service to the youth of Pike County.
“So many of the kids that might take advantage of this maybe participate in school food programs during the year and summer comes along and they don’t have access to what those programs provide,” McIntosh said.
“It makes you feel good that groups are willing and able to come together to meet a need like this. That’s what the foundation is here for — to be able to work with groups to put their dreams and ideas in motion.”
Village employee Kathy Hart, who worked with the summer meals program from 2018 to 2020, nominated the program for the award for its work to make a brighter future for the area’s youngest residents..
“It gives you some hometown pride,” Hart said. “Out of everything in Illinois, we were the one selected to be the top. It showcases small towns trying to take care of their own the best they can.”
