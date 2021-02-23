PLEASANT VALE TOWNSHIP, Ill. - The Louisiana, Mo., Police Department has provided additional information in the shooting and arrest of a Louisiana man on Saturday in Pleasant Vale Township, Ill.
James Lederle was seen by a Louisiana police officer driving on Fourth Street near U.S. 54 early Saturday morning in Louisiana. The officer knew that Lederle was wanted on a felony parole warrant for dangerous drugs. When the officer attempted to make a traffic stop, Lederle attempted to flee, crossing the Mississippi River into Illinois.
During the pursuit, the warrant was verified as active and police were advised that Lederle should be considered armed and dangerous.
The pursuit ended on 236th Avenue, just off Ill. 96. The police department said that after Lederle stopped, he put his car in reverse and rammed the patrol vehicle behind him. The officer got out of his patrol car and approached Lederle with his weapon drawn when Lederle pulled his vehicle forward and tried to reverse into the patrol car again.
Lederle was then shot by an officer, but refused treatment at the scene. He was taken to the Pike County Jail, awaiting extradition to Missouri
The arrest was made with the assistance of the Pike County (Ill.) Sheriff's Department.