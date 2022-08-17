Police union says mayor delaying hiring changes

Quincy Mayor Mike Troup reads a proclamation for National Peace Officer Memorial Day Monday, May 16, 2022. The Police Benevolent and Protective Association union representing officers in Quincy issued a statement Tuesday saying the City's administration is delaying a residency requirement change as part of contract negotiations.

 H-W File Photo/Matt Hopf

QUINCY — The union representing Quincy Police officers claims Mayor Mike Troup’s administration is holding hostage a proposal that would allow officers to live in Missouri as a negotiating tactic to force the union to accept a contract on the city’s terms.

The Police Benevolent and Protective Association Labor Unit 12 said Tuesday it has proposed expanding residency requirements to allow current officers to live anywhere within a 30-mile radius, measured from the Quincy City Hall, including residents of Missouri. Current residency requirements state that officers must reside in Adams County within six months of hiring.

