QUINCY — The union representing Quincy Police officers claims Mayor Mike Troup’s administration is holding hostage a proposal that would allow officers to live in Missouri as a negotiating tactic to force the union to accept a contract on the city’s terms.
The Police Benevolent and Protective Association Labor Unit 12 said Tuesday it has proposed expanding residency requirements to allow current officers to live anywhere within a 30-mile radius, measured from the Quincy City Hall, including residents of Missouri. Current residency requirements state that officers must reside in Adams County within six months of hiring.
The union said the new residency rules would not only lead to no cost increases, but could lead to savings by "lateral hiring" of current officers from other agencies, reducing training time and costs over new hires.
"Currently, a lateral hire does get credit for prior experience up to 5 years to meet that pay schedule," said Nickolas Eddy, president of PB&BA Labor Committee Unit 12 and an officer with QPD. "The city would often break even given the cost associated with training new recruit with no police officer experience."
Reached on Tuesday, Troup said a proposal to expand residency was presented to the union at their last meeting.
"We made that proposal to the union in last week's meeting," Troup said, "but they rejected it. We were surprised."
At public forums during the search for a new police chief in April, this idea was brought up by both Deputy Chief of Operations Shannon Pilkington and then-Deputy Chief of Administration Adam Yates. At that forum, Pilkington gave the example of the Macomb Police Department, which successfully expanded their residency requirements to allow officers to live outside of McDonough County.
At that time, Yates who was later named police chief said he spoke to officers in neighboring Missouri communities who expressed interest in the jobs but didn't want to move to Illinois.
The union said QPD’s hiring efforts were affected first by fewer than normal applications for open positions in 2020, leading to the elimination of the Street Crimes Unit, a group of officers tasked with handling high-priority cases such as drug crimes or violent criminals, putting those officers back into the regular patrol rotations.
During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, hiring was slowed by the closure of all state police academies, leading to a hiring freeze of any new officers. This shortage was made more apparent by the retirement of some officers and other leaving to join other agencies.
Eddy noted that from the time a newly hired officer is sworn in and sent to training, it takes between eight and nine months for that officer to be working as a solo patrol officer.
"I believe the more challenging situation the department faces is not the number of academy classes available to us now and the time it takes for new officers, but instead the number of qualified candidates our police department needs and is currently attracting," Eddy said. "Our police department isn’t unique in this way and the same can be said for the entire law enforcement profession."
Eddy added that he feels this is why finding a divergent approach to the manpower crisis is important to avoiding an indefinite impact to QPD's operations.
The department has been forced to increase their mandatory overtime for officers to ensure staffing on patrol shifts. In 2021, the Department used 28 mandatory overtime shifts, what are called “hire backs,” to maintain coverage. To date in 2022, there have been 73 mandatory “hire backs,” according to the union. These “hire backs” typically are listed to one per shift (QPD works two, twelve-hour shifts per day), but Eddy said there have been some occasions where more than one was needed to meet minimum staffing requirements.
The most recent contract between the City and the union expired on April 30, 2021.
Troup said the city is working to get a contract in place with the police department.
"It's been over a year since the last contracted ended," Troup said. "Since January, we've only met twice."
