STAFF REPORT
QUINCY — South 12th Street between the Greenmount Cemetery entrance and Harrison will be closed to through traffic starting at 7 a.m. Thursday.
The Quincy Engineering Department said the closing is required to remove streetcar tracks under the pavement that have deteriorated.
The street will be closed through November. The cemetery should be accessed by using the drive from the Hy-Vee store.
Drivers are asked to drive carefully near the construction work zones and to use alternate travel routes when possible.