STAFF REPORT
QUINCY — The Adams County public defender’s office announced Monday that Chris Pratt has been named the deputy chief public defender.
Pratt has been an assistant public defender since joining the office in 2016. He represents clients in felony, misdemeanor, juvenile and traffic cases.
“Chris has proven himself to be an indispensable asset to the public defender’s office,” said Chief Public Defender Todd Nelson. “He is a talented attorney and consistently goes above and beyond for his clients and for our office. This promotion is well deserved.”
The public defender’s office has six full-time attorneys, two part-time attorneys and two office staff.