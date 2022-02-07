CARTHAGE, Ill. — A Carthage man reported missing was found dead Sunday afternoon.
Preliminary results of the investigation into the death of Darren K. McGrew, 27, show that he died from extended exposure to cold weather.
The Hancock County Sheriff's Department said there were no signs of trauma, illness or foul play.
McGrew had been reported missing around 9:20 a.m. to Carthage police, said Sheriff Travis Duffy in a news release.
Investigation led to the discovery of a deceased white male, who was identified as McGrew, just outside the city limits in the county’s jurisdiction, Duffy said. Sheriff’s department deputies were called to the scene around 1:25 p.m.
The investigation remains open at this time