MOUNT STERLING, Ill. — Key findings of the 2022 Brown County Community Survey and Assessment will be shared next week in Mount Sterling.
Maggie Strong of Strong Consulting will lead the presentation slated for 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Hagel 1891 banquet room.
Survey results will help guide planning and other community development activities in Brown County.
A steering committee oversaw the development and distribution of the 2022 survey, with Strong selected to conduct the survey. The survey was completed in August by 671 people — 504 Brown County residents and 167 who work in Brown County but live elsewhere. An additional 55 Brown County High School students completed a student version of the survey, and more than 30 people participated in three focus groups.
The Tracy Family Foundation funded the project.
The survey and assessment report will be available online at beheardbrowncounty.com after the public presentation.
