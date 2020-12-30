CHICAGO — Following the launch of an initiative to direct more funds to support child care providers in the Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP), Gov. J.B. Pritzker has announced parents in the program will pay a maximum of $1.25 in monthly co-pays. CCAP provides low-income families access to quality childcare across Illinois. The lower rates are applicable in January and February 2021.
"Our lives are full of so many unknowns right now — and childcare service providers and working parents know that all too well,” Pritzker said. "That’s why my administration is stepping in to help the providers and families enrolled in the state’s Child Care Assistance Program secure a little more stability and flexibility just as we did in the spring. To lift some of the burden on parents, the parent co-pay for all families in the program will be reduced to just $1.25 per month in the first two months of the new year.”
Support for eligible families includes paying for all eligible days of child care regardless of the child’s attendance. These changes are effective for December, January and February. As of last month, 98,000 children were enrolled in CCAP.
Earlier this year, the Pritzker administration provided $270 million in relief funding to child care providers across the state as part of Illinois’ Business Interruption Grant Program.