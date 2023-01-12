QUINCY — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said law enforcement officers don't get to chose which laws they chose to enforce.
Pritzker made the comments Thursday at the Illinois Veterans Home after being asked about multiple sheriffs across the state, including Adams County Sheriff Tony Grootens, said they refuse to enforce the newly passed gun control laws signed earlier this week.
"The first thing I'd say is that they took an oath of office to uphold the law," Pritzker said. "As law enforcement, that's their job, and I expect them to do that job. You can have all the resolutions and declarations that you want, but the reality is that with the laws that are on the books, you don't get to choose which ones people are going to follow."
The Protect Illinois Communities Act, signed on Tuesday, prohibits the sale, purchase, or manufacture of a range of semi-automatic weapons listed in the bill, as well as ammunition magazines holding more than 10 rounds for long guns such as rifles and shotguns, or more than 15 rounds for handguns.
On Wednesday, Grootens issued a statement saying that "as the custodian of the jail and chief law enforcement officer for Adams County, neither myself nor my office will be checking to ensure that lawful gun owners register their weapons with the State."
The statement went on to say that the Sheriff's Department would not be arresting or housing otherwise law abiding citizens charged solely with non-compliance of the Act.
Pritzker said anyone dissatisfied with the law has the option to petition for changes to the legislation through their representatives in Springfield.
"As it is, you don't get to decide to drive 150 miles per hour on the highway and there should be no consequences," he said. "The same thing is true about carrying out the assault weapons ban and the ban on high capacity magazines, and also switches that are changing regular guns into essentially machine guns or automatic weapons."
Though he personally disagrees with the law, Adams County State's Attorney Gary Farha said his office would handle charges on a case-by-case basis.
"I hope people will trust me to use my best judgment," Farha said Wednesday. "I believe they do, and I think that's why they elected me to this job to start with."
Pritzker defended the law in his comments.
"I think we did the right thing, it was a consensus thing, there even was a Republican vote for it, and overwhelming support across the state of Illinois including in downstate Illinois for this kind of ban," he said. "Remember, nobody's guns are being taken away from them. There are plenty of other weapons that aren't covered at all by this ban. We're focused on the same kind of weapons that were banned by the federal government for 10 years, and we saw a significant downdraft in the number of people that were shot and killed as a result of the passage of that assault weapons ban."
