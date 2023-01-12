Pritzker in Quincy

Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks to a gathering Thursday at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy. During the press conference, Pritzker addressed statements from law enforcement officials saying they will refuse to enforce new gun control measures signed into law this week.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said law enforcement officers don't get to chose which laws they chose to enforce.

Pritzker made the comments Thursday at the Illinois Veterans Home after being asked about multiple sheriffs across the state, including Adams County Sheriff Tony Grootens, said they refuse to enforce the newly passed gun control laws signed earlier this week.

