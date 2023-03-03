SPRINGFIELD – Gov. JB Pritzker on Friday highlighted a proposed grant program that would direct $70 million per year over the next three years to school districts facing the greatest teacher shortages.

The Teacher Pipeline Grant Program, which Pritzker included in his budget proposal to lawmakers, would target vacancies in 170 school districts that account for 80 percent of all unfilled teaching positions in Illinois. The districts would have “maximum flexibility” to decide how the funds are disbursed, according to a news release.

