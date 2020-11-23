QUINCY — J.T. Dozier believes the community has bought into the message of Project Red Ribbon.
The chairman of Project Red Ribbon for the Quinsippi Chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving said the message is simple, “don’t drink and drive.”
“In traditional years, you’re going to go out, you’re going to see your friends, go to parties, have a a good time, but if you’ve been drinking, don’t be driving,” Dozier said. “Get someone else to take you home. Spend the night on your friend’s card. Call a cab. Call Lyft.
“Just don’t chance it. Don’t ruin your holidays because you made a poor decision about drinking and driving, and we don’t want you to spend the holidays in jail or the hospital or for someone to spend the holidays in the morgue.”
Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore and Police Chief Rob Copley attached the first ribbons to vehicles Monday at City Hall for the kickoff of the 33rd annual campaign.
The campaign, which runs through Jan. 1, 2021, asks motorists to tie a red ribbon onto their vehicle to serve as a visual reminder for them and the community to not drink and drive.
“We’ve all known people who have been involved in serious car crashes caused by a drunk driver,” Dozier said. “We can stop it. We are slowing it down. We’re not done yet, but we are slowing it down.”
Ribbons are available outside the front entrances of Quincy City Hall, 730 Maine, and the Quincy Police Department, 530 Broadway, as well as the city bill pay diver-up window. Ribbons also will be available at area banks and credit unions.