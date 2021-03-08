MOUNT STERLING, Ill. — Two local nonprofit groups are partnering to add more public art in Mount Sterling's business district.
Action Brown County and Arts Quincy have teamed up to find an artist that can design and create a mural to be painted on a building near the Veterans War Memorial at the corner of South Capitol Avenue and East Main Street.
The mural will be painted on the side of a building, with the available area measuring 120 feet by 20 feet.
The organizations seek a mural to create a vibrant scene, representing a sense of community that enhances the downtown area and can serve as a backdrop for residents and visitors alike to snap photos. Patriotic themes, colorful rural lifestyle images or other similar ideas may be incorporated into the mural.
The selected must be able to complete the project no later than Sept. 3, 2021.
For a more detailed description or to submit proposals for the mural, please visit artsquincy.org. Proposals must be received no later than noon April 30 to be considered.
Call Arts Quincy at 217-222-3432 or email office@artsquincy.org for more information.