QUINCY — Mark Lawrence says there is a definite reward for helping provide homes for veterans in need.
That "reward" is intangible by nature. It is something that cannot be touched or grasped.
"The reward is the ray of hope it provides a veteran, and how those who volunteer see their lives change," he said. "There is nothing like it."
Mark and his wife, Chris, spearhead the Quincy-based "2x4s for Hope" non-profit program that builds "tiny homes" for veterans who are in need.
The project, an ongoing labor of love the Lawrences helped found in 2015, will soon be going nationwide with its outreach.
"Chris and I have never been in this for any self-serving reasons or self-satisfaction," Mark said. "The hope and joy we see in people's hearts, and watching that grow, is what makes it all worthwhile."
The Lawrences will be the recipients of this year's Humanitarian Award, sponsored by the Cornerstone: Foundation for Families' 2021 Dancing with Local Stars event.
The Lawrences will be honored during the Feb. 5 program, which will be live streamed via YouTube, beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale at 8 a.m. Jan. 19 through the Quincy Community Theatre's website.
The Quincy Community Theatre is the presenting sponsor for Dancing with Local Stars.
There is no set ticket price. Donations are asked instead at the time of ticket purchase. Tickets will go on sale Tuesday on Quincy Community Theatre's website, 1qct.org.
Seven dance teams will be competing this year: Todd Pettit and Susan Goodwin, Matt and Gina Bergman, Kelsey Deters and Brodie Mann, Kaitlin Schuckman and Sarah Cole, Orville and Jessica Jones, Christina and Jeff Duffy, and Andrea Heiden and Abby Huber.
The 2x4s for Hope project will be building 11 tiny homes this year — two each in Quincy, Carthage and Rushville, one in Mount Sterling and four in Madison, Ill.
"That number will be at least tripling in 2022," Mark Lawrence said.
What 2x4s for Hope does is close to Chris Lawrence's heart. She has many family members who are veterans, and who are connected with the project.
At times, the 2x4s for Hope movement can be emotional for those involved. All of the 2x4s used in the houses carry hand-written, personal messages of gratitude from the volunteers involved.
When a veteran receiving one of the homes reads those messages, they are often overcome with a variety of emotions.
"It brings me to tears," Chris said. "There should not be one homeless veteran. It's a shame our government has allowed (the homelessness) to happen."
There are about 38,000 homeless U.S. veterans, according to government statistics.
"This is all about helping empower people to come together and help our at-risk veterans," Chris said. "This was started by a leap of faith. This is all a God thing."
The tiny homes cost about $34,000 for 2x4s for Hope to build. All funding and materials are donated from a variety of resources.
The tiny homes normally provide between 550 and 600 square feet of living space.
A seven-person board of directors oversees the non-profit organization.
Mark Lawrence said 2x4s for Hope has about 800 overall volunteers, stretching from Chicago to St. Louis, though most are from West-Central Illinois.
The organization is well-situated for the immediate future, anchored by a $160,000 donation from Dakota Access Pipeline LLC back in early 2020.
The 2x4s for Hope project also helps the veterans who are selected for a tiny home with a mentoring program. The veterans who are selected will eventually move into a fully furnished site and sign a 10-year contract. One of the requirements is they must pay all taxes connected with the home. Other humanitarian projects the Lawrences have been involved with include latrine and water projects in Haiti, working with the Quincy branch of Habitat for Humanity and assisting in disaster relief in different areas across the country.
Information about 2x4's for Hope is available on the group's Facebook page or at 2x4forhope.org.