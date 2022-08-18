QBAREA open house

The Quincy Bay Area Restoration and Enhancement Association (QBAREA) hosted an open house Thursday to share information provided by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and to collect public feedback on the design and planning of the Quincy Bay restoration project.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — Because of restrictions limiting public meetings, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had to cancel a public meeting planned to address the efforts to restore and enhance Quincy Bay and other parts of the Upper Mississippi River.

The Quincy Bay Area Restoration and Enhancement Association (QBAREA) hosted an open house at the Quincy Park District headquarters while USACE opened a virtual comment forum through the Corps' website.

