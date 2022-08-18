QUINCY — Because of restrictions limiting public meetings, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had to cancel a public meeting planned to address the efforts to restore and enhance Quincy Bay and other parts of the Upper Mississippi River.
The Quincy Bay Area Restoration and Enhancement Association (QBAREA) hosted an open house at the Quincy Park District headquarters while USACE opened a virtual comment forum through the Corps' website.
Park Board commissioner Jeff Steinkamp said the turnout had been good at the 90-minute point of a planned four-hour open house. By 5:30 p.m. Thursday, more than 160 people had signed in to the open house.
"We've had a lot of good questions, good ideas brought to us," Steinkamp said. "This has been on the radar for the federal government for a while, so we know we have their attention."
Funding for the Quincy Bay project was included in the fiscal year 2022 appropriations bill the U.S. Congress passed, adding $33 million for the project to the Corps of Engineers' larger Upper Mississippi River Restoration plan.
Rome Frericks is the executive director for the Quincy Park District and a member of the QBAREA board. He said that the results from the open house and virtual public comments will take a little while to collect from the Corps.
"I'm sure it will take a couple of months to get all the data put together," Frericks said. "QBAREA meets with them monthly on Zoom, so I'm sure we'll ask that questions at our next meeting."
Frericks said this isn't a fast process. With the project still being in the early stages, he said it's likely to be several years before visible activity might be expected on the river.
"We won't see any equipment here for at least four and half to five years," he said. "We're still in the early part of the design stage, which is what this open house is all about. We're trying to help them, as well, because there may be stuff that we don't think about, but people who spend their life on the river, they can tell us more about what issues need to be addressed."
While Quincy Bay is the local focus, the Corps of Engineers has to look at the project as just one piece of a larger puzzle under their UMRR planning.
Frericks said the best thing that members of the community can do is stay engaged and watch for updates on the project.
"We'll share information as we receive it from the Corps. The continued support from the community keeps the process rolling forward," he said. "Stay tuned."
The Corps of Engineers will accept public comments until Sept. 16 through the links at go.usa.gov/xSwkZ.
