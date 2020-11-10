STAFF REPORT
QUINCY — The community fundraiser that has raised more than $480,000 to support local cancer patients since 2014 will be taken over by the Quincy Medical Group Foundation.
Founded by Luke Tappe, Community Cancer Crush was founded in honor of his late father, Ted Tappe, who died after an eight-year battle with prostate cancer. Proceeds from the fundraisers were distributed to both the Blessing Foundation and the QMG Foundation.
“I am extremely humbled and honored to have both, gotten to lead and learn from such an amazing group of volunteers and community coming together,” Tappe said. “When I would see reports come in from our partners at both foundations outlining all of the expenses we were taking care of for cancer patients (it) is not only astonishing, it’s super humbling.”
Tappe said he wished to focus on being a full-time father to his son and his real estate career.
“I was very humbled to see the Quincy Medical Group Foundation approach me with interest in taking over the organization I and many others have worked so hard on,” he said.
Funds raised by the fundraisers help patients with expenses associated with cancer treatment and other needs, including transportation and housing.
“We are honored to carry on the mission of the Cancer Crush that was begun in loving tribute to Ted Tappe,” said Laura Tenhouse, QMG director of Community Relations. “The QMG Foundation has had the privilege of being closely involved with the event, and we look forward to continuing on the mission to be there for patients facing incredible hardships due to their cancer diagnosis.”
Proceeds from Cancer Crush have helped support the Quincy Medical Group Foundation’s Oncology Patient Fund, providing assistance to any oncology patient in our community who requires financial support for day-to-day expenses.