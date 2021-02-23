MOUNT STERLING, Ill. — Quincy Medical Group is planning to open a new clinic in Mount Sterling.
Construction will soon begin on a new building at 216 Pittsfield Road.
During construction, the current QMG Mount Sterling Clinic will relocate to 109 Buckhorn Road, which is the former location of the John Wood Community College Learning Center. The phone number, hours and services will remain the same.
“Investing in Brown County is important to QMG, so that we can provide area patients with access to health care close to home,” said Carol Brockmiller, chief executive officer at QMG.
QMG has had a clinic in Mount Sterling since 1996.
QMG family practice physician Dr. Jennifer Schroeder is looking forward to what the new facility will add to the community.
“QMG is honored to have served patients in Mount Sterling for 25 years,” she said. “In that time, our services and care team have grown. We look forward to further enhancing the health care experience for patients in Brown County and the surrounding region.”
The QMG Mount Sterling Clinic offers primary care for all ages, plus ancillary and specialty services that include behavioral health, cardiology, laboratory, nutrition services, physical therapy and podiatry.
To schedule an appointment at the QMG Mount Sterling Clinic, patients should call 217-773-3963.
For more information on QMG, visit quincymedgroup.com.