QUINCY — The Adams County Suicide Prevention Coalition and the Quincy Police Department have partnered up to raise awareness of gun safety and the availability of gun locks during National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.
The ACSPC is a coalition of human service organizations, area school personnel, and community citizens whose mission is to prevent the tragedy of suicide in our area. Barbara Baker Chapin, the director of development at Transitions of Western Illinois, serves as chair of the Coalition.
"In 2012 the U.S. Surgeon General issued a call to communities to address the rise in deaths by suicide in our country," Chapin said. "Transitions and Blessing Hospital came together to address this problem in our area. Since then, membership in the Coalition has grown. The mission of the Coalition is very simple: to prevent the tragedy of suicide."
The Coalition is now partnering with the Quincy Police Department to encourge gun safety and urge the use of gun locks when firearms are not in use.
"We believe that if firearms are secured when not in use, we may be able to prevent suicides and/or accidental deaths with firearms," Chapin said. "We know that many in our area have firearms in the home, so we want to urge the use of gun locks and locked storage of firearms. We know that suicides may be prevented if we can remove the means an individual is considering to end their life and get them help. Gun locks are one way to remove means if a loved one is considering suicide. We then encourage getting the suicidal person help from a professional counselor."
The Coalition learned that the Quincy Police Department offers gun locks to the public at no cost, and contacted QPD to help get the word out to the community. Anyone that needs a gun lock can walk in to the department at 530 Broadway and make the request.
“All of us can prevent the tragedy of suicide by watching for the signs that someone may be thinking of suicide," Chapin said, "and urging a person to get help if they are struggling. Using a gun lock and eliminating a firearm as a means a person may use to end his or her life is one more way we can prevent deaths by suicide.”