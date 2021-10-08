QUINCY — A new member was appointed to the Mid-America Intermodal Port District Board.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker named Cynthia Haliemun as a member of the board Tuesday.
Haliemun is dean of the Oakley School of Business at Quincy University where she has been an associate professor for more than 20 years. She also is the former chair of the Quincy Tri-State Counselors to America’s Small Businesses (SCORE) program.
Haliemun’s appointment is pending confirmation by the Illinois Senate.
