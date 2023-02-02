QUINCY — Quincy University's Mart Heinen Athletic Booster Club will host the 33rd Annual John Funke Memorial Chili Cook-Off on Sunday.
The Cook-Off will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the QU Health and Fitness Center, 19th and Oak streets in Quincy. The event is open to the public and features all-you-can-eat chili and soup tasting. A cash bar will also be available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.