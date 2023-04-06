QUINCY —April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, a time to draw attention to sexual assault and educate the community about how to prevent it.
Quanada is always working to raise awareness and this month is no exception.
Mandy Carpenter, chief operating officer - sexual assault at Quanada, said awareness is vital, but it’s difficult because it’s a topic many people don’t want to talk about.
“Letting survivors know there's someone there for them and they're not the only ones going through this is important,” Carpenter said. “There’s a community there for them and Quanada is there for them.”
One small way Quanada is working to bring awareness to the community is teaming up with local organizations.
Quanada partnered with Quincy University last week for Take Back the Night. The goal of Take Back the Night is to bring awareness and work towards ending sexual, relationship and domestic violence in all forms, it takes place on college campuses across the country.
Local police departments received pins saying “support survivors,” which will be worn the month of April. The pins were distributed by Quanada to departments in Adams, Pike, Brown and Schuyler county.
Coffee shops received a sticker from Quanada reading “no matter who you are - or where you go - yes means yes and no means no!” Participating coffee shops are Baileys in Quincy, Brews in Mt. Sterling and Brewed in Pittsfield.
Quanada also is handing out resources to local schools and therapists in case officials are working with someone who is in an abusive situation.
If you or someone you know has been assaulted or abused Quanada is available 24-7 by phone at 800-369-2287.
Quanda provides emotional, physical and crisis support. They also offer counseling, advocacy and secure shelter. Everything they provide is free and confidential.
Last fiscal year Carpenter said Quanada served 163 survivors.
"More people don’t come forward because it’s very personal, they feel revictimized and there’s a lot of trauma,” she said. “There’s also a lot of stigma around coming forward.”
Carpenter says the best way to help survivors is to not revictimize them, remember assault is a crime against them, don’t blame or point fingers and refer them to local services.
