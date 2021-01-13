QUINCY — Several criminal justice groups are opposing the narrow passage of a reform bill Wednesday morning that will end cash bail by 2023.
The 11th hour passage of the bill, which was one of several initiatives sought by the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus, is expected to be signed by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
Adams County State's Attorney Gary Farha criticized the speed at which the bills moved through the Illinois General Assembly.
"We haven't even really had the opportunity to digest it — it's so lengthy," Farha said. "They have 650 pages of legislation and pushing it through in a three- to four-day timetable."
The bill calls for replacing the bail system as of Jan. 1, 2023, with a pretrial release system to be developed by Illinois courts.
"We haven't even had an opportunity to see the results of any comprehensive study in how that has affected crime, and now they are basically eliminating cash bail," Farha said.
An earlier version called for eliminating cash bail effective immediately.
Farha said just after bond reforms in 2017 that provided a $30 per day credit for those being held on low-level non-violent offenses.
"All it has done in my estimation in Adams County is make for more charges, particularly in your drug cases where we will have individuals who are addicts that get out (of jail), they don't get into treatment, and right away, they're facing another charge," he said. "I want to get them in treatment, and we can't do that without the bond laws."
The Illinois Law Enforcement Coalition, a group formed by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge, the Fraternal Order of Police Labor Council, the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7, the Illinois Sheriffs' Association of Chiefs of Police, blasted the legislation's final language that was introduced just before 4 a.m. Wednesday.
"We had been working in good faith with the Attorney General on a bill that would make great strides to modernize law enforcement, but that legislation was dumped into this monster bill and the result is a betrayal of the public trust that gives many more advantages to criminals than the police," the Coalition said. "It ties the hands of police officers while pursuing suspects and making arrests, and allows criminals to run free while out on bail.
"The legislation includes no way to pay for any of these law abiding citizen-threatening measures, so taxpayers will have to pay extra for the privilege of being crime victims."
Farha said states attorneys would support additional body cameras and understand licensing through the state.
"We're at the point in our lives where it's just a necessity," he said.