WASHINGTON — The Quincy couple who shared a photo of themselves standing in what appears to be the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot have pleaded not guilty to charges.
Court records show that Jason and Christina Gerding on Friday pleaded not guilty to two counts of disorderly conduct, entering a restricted building and demonstrating in a Capitol building.
The couple appeared Friday in U.S. District Court via video conference.
The Gerdings were arrested last month after the FBI said it received tips that identified the couple as participating in the attack at the Capitol, including one that provided a Twitter account linked to Jason Gerding.
The criminal complaint released after their Jan. 28 arrest included a photo of the couple reportedly taken in front of the John Trumbull painting “Declaration of Independence.” It was posted to Jason Gerding’s Twitter account the afternoon of the riot.
The complaint said that on Jan. 8, another Twitter user referred to the photo stating, “Here’s two people from Quincy Illinois who took part in the Capital (sic) Hill insurgance (sic)!!!”
Attached to the message was a screenshot of a Facebook conversation involving Christina Gerding where she wrote “Quincy made it inside.” After someone commented on the post that they hoped she would be locked up, she replied, “well since they let us inside; opened the door for us I think I’ll be just fine.”
The complaint also says that on Jan. 6, a Facebook account for Jason Gerding posted a photo of a George Washington bust inside the Capitol.
The couple is set to return to court March 17 for a status conference.
The Gerdings remain free on recognizance bonds.