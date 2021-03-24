QUINCY — Quincy High School senior Olivia Arrowsmith already has the dress.
Now she’ll have a dance to use it.
QHS plans to have prom — outdoors — at Flinn Stadium.
“At the beginning of the year, I don’t think any of the seniors thought they were going to get senior prom since last year our junior prom was canceled,” Arrowsmith said. “It’s going to take a lot to have it at Flinn, but I’m super excited to be able to have it ... and share it with the rest of my seniors, my friends.”
With state COVID-19 guidelines, an indoor event “with a limit of 50 and social distancing wasn’t going to be much of a prom, so we are doing at Flinn Stadium on the football field,” QHS Principal Jody Steinke said.
“These seniors have had their senior year disrupted, so not only do they get a prom, but they get a prom in a way that nobody’s ever had before, and hopefully never will again,” he said. “It will be a unique, memory-making experience for them, and they can start that graduation season off the right way.”
Prom is planned for Friday, May 7 with a rain date — “I never thought we’d need a rain date for prom,” Steinke said — of Saturday, May 8.
The Student Council, with help from advisers Stacie Niffen and Greg Wellman, are putting the event together which will feature masks and social distancing except between dates, a DJ on the 30-yard line and seating along with refreshments behind the end zone.
“We have to be very cognizant of where we place things because we have to make sure we are protecting our beautiful new track and we want to maintain the integrity of the field, but I think we’ll be able to make it an event the kids will enjoy,” Niffen said.
“It definitely will be hard to work around the football field, but we’ll do whatever it takes to decorate it and make it look like a prom,” said Arrowsmith, co-president of the Student Council.
“As a senior, I would do anything it takes to get those memories — I had a senior year in the pandemic, but I got a prom on the football field.”
The event is limited to seniors only, with no outside guests, but seniors can take underclassmen as dates.
Formal dress is not required for the prom, but “I envision girls in fancy dresses with tennis shoes,” Niffen said. “We’re asking them to be cognizant of their outfit choices so they are comfortable in the evening in May outdoors. We are crossing our fingers for some beautiful weather.”
Arrowsmith said she and her friends plan to wear heels for taking photos and going out to eat before changing to tennis shoes for the football field. But Arrowsmith and others will be wearing traditional prom dresses.
“I already bought it,” she said. “If it gets dirty or ripped, I’m not too worried about it as long as I get a prom and get to wear this beautiful lavender dress.”
With few school districts statewide even attempting a prom, QHS students just are excited for one “normal” event, despite the setting, in a year that’s been like no other.
“It’s the fellowship and dancing that really draws them anyway,” Niffen said. “We’ll still be able to give them a memorable evening no matter the location.”