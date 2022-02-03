QUINCY — Firefighters responded to a call at Fourth and College just before 11 a.m. Thursday, arriving to find a house with a fire in the attic.
Lt. Shawn Henson of the Quincy Fire Department said the residents of the home at 704 North Fourth had gotten out safely, and the fire was contained to the attic. However, he said the effort to contain the fire caused water damage throughout the structure.
Henson said crews were on scene at the fire for about two and a half hours to make sure the fire was out completely.
“The ice and snow definitely makes for a bit more of a challenge,” Henson said, “but the residents got out ok, and we didn’t have any injuries to our crews.”
QFD said the cause of the fire was electrical, and though it was contained to the attic, the water damage had left the residents displaced.
Henson also noted that there was no damage to any neighboring structures.
