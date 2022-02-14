CARTHAGE, Ill. — A Quincy man wanted in connection with a late Saturday night aggravated domestic battery incident and vehicle theft was arrested early Sunday after a police chase in Hancock County.
Kalel S. Robinson, 37, remains in custody in Peoria after attempting to escape later Sunday morning from the Hancock County Jail.
Quincy Police Department officers dispatched at about 11:17 p.m. Saturday to a disturbance at 1000 N. Eighth found a woman who said Robinson battered her and fled before police arrived. The woman was taken by Adams County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital for treatment of injuries.
At 11:32 p.m., QPD officers responded to a vehicle theft at 834 Locust. QPD said Robinson had crashed his 2009 Dodge Avenger in the front yard of the residence, pointed a firearm at a man at that location and took the man’s 2008 Chevrolet truck before fleeing eastbound on Locust and eventually onto Ill. 336 and into Hancock County.
Hancock County Sheriff’s Department deputies located and followed the suspect vehicle, a 2008 Chevrolet Duramax, which failed to stop as it traveled through Bowen, Augusta and Plymouth. The driver lost control of the vehicle which crashed at the intersection of County Road 3050E and 950N.
Deputies arrested Robinson without incident with assistance from Illinois State Police and McDonough County Sheriff’s Department.
Robinson was treated by Hancock County Ambulance Service and taken to Memorial Hospital in Carthage before being taken to the Hancock County Jail. He faces charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful use of weapons, fleeing/attempting to elude a peace officer and several traffic violations in Hancock County as well as charges in Adams County.
Hancock County Sheriff Travis Duffy said Robinson attacked two corrections officers at the jail later Sunday morning and attempted to escape but never made it outside of the jail. One of the department’s K-9 units was used to take Robinson back into custody.
The incident at the jail remains under investigation with additional charges expected to be filed against Robinson.
Duffy said his department was assisted by Carthage Police, Hamilton Police, Hancock County EMS, Memorial Hospital and Med Force.
QPD was assisted by the Adams County Sheriff’s Department, Adams County Ambulance Service, Quincy Fire Department, Hancock County Sheriff’s Department and Illinois State Police.