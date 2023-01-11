QUINCY — The Adams County Sheriff's Department reported the arrest of a Quincy man in connection with multiple burglaries under investigation.
The Sheriff's Department reported that investigators and deputies located and arrested Jacob L. Shipe, 37, of Quincy at a Mendon address on Monday. Shipe was taken to Blessing Hospital for evaluation before being lodged in the Adams County Jail.
Sheriff's Department investigators have worked for around two months looking into multiple burglaries in the area. On Jan. 4,a search warrant was executed on a residence, resulting in investigators finding a large amount of stolen property. The recovered property has been returned to the rightful owners.
Shipe was charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools, and six counts of possession of stolen property.