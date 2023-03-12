CHICAGO — A Quincy man was arrested Friday in Chicago after allegedly fighting with a Chicagp Police officer.
According to the arrest report, Thomas Tucker, 29, of Quincy, was identified as the offender who battered and disarmed a CPD officer at approximately 8:53 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of N. Cleveland Avenue. Tucker allegedly fired the officer's weapon during a struggle, but no one was struck.
Tucker fled on foot after the officer was able to regain control of his weapon. Tucker was taken into custody at approximately 9:03 p.m. by responding officers after a brief pursuit.
Following the arrest, Tucker was charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer, disarming a peace officer, aggravated assault with discharge of a firearm, resisting or obstructing a peace officer, and reckless discharge of a firearm.