QUINCY — A Quincy man was arrested Tuesday morning on several outstanding warrants and now faces additional charges.
The Adams County Sheriff’s Department reported deputies found Tanner Eyler, 24, at 10 a.m. at 301 Riverview Ave. Eyler had active warrants for failure to appear for possession of a firearm by a felon and failure to appear for domestic battery.
According the report, Eyler resisted arrest but was taken into custody. During a search after his arrest, Eyler reportedly was carrying a loaded firearm. Deputies also discovered the vehicle Eyler has driven to the Riverview location had been reported stolen Dec. 19 out of Monroe City, Mo.
Eyler was lodged without bond in the Adams County Jail on the outstanding warrants as well as new charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, resisting and/or obstructing a peace officer, aggravated battery to a peace officer, aggravated resisting, possession of methamphetamine, possession of stolen vehicle, and driving while license revoked.
The Sheriff's Department was assisted by the Quincy Police Department.