QUINCY — An attempted traffic stop Wednesday evening led to a crash damaging multiple vehicles and the DUI arrest of a Quincy man.
At 5:47 p.m., a deputy with the Adams County Sheriff's Department was heading north on Ill. 57 just north of Eighth Street. The deputy reported that another vehicle, a 2005 Ford Explorer, came up behind him at a high rate of speed.
After moving to the shoulder to let the Explorer pass, the deputy attempted to stop the Ford at R.J. Peters Drive. The Explore fled north into Quincy at a high speed.
Dominic T. Fletcher, 18, of Quincy was located running from another deputy at Third and Hampshire. Fletcher, reportedly the driver of the Explorer, was taken into custody without further incident.
The Explorer was located in the south parking lot of the Atrium on Third hotel. ACSD reported that the Ford had failed to make a curve, left the road, and hit four parked vehicles.
After being taken to Blessing hospital for treatment of injuries, Fletcher was arrested for driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, fleeing and eluding, no valid driver's license, operations of uninsured motor vehicle, following too close, and consumption of alcohol by a minor. Sheriff's deputies were also advised of a failure to appear warrant. Fletcher was lodged in the Adams County Jail.
Two of the parked vehicles, along with the Explorer, suffered major damage in the crash, while the other two parked vehicles were reported to have minor damage. No other injuries were reported.