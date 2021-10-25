PAYSON, Ill. — A Quincy man faces charges after a Sunday afternoon rollover crash near Payson.
Adams County deputies investigating a report around 2:45 p.m. of a reckless driver later found the driver of the vehicle, Daniel S. Weller, 36, of Quincy, had been involved in a crash near Ill. 96 and N300th Ave.
Weller was taken to Blessing Hospital with minor injuries.
Weller was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol, pending Illinois State Police Crime Lab results, improper lane usage and no valid driver’s license.