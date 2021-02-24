QUINCY — A Quincy man charged with multiple counts of child pornography faces up to 28 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after entering a guilty plea.
Mark D. Epley-Stajduhar, 34, pleaded guilty to two counts of child pornography, both Class X felonies, Wednesday in Adams County Circuit Court.
Epley-Stajduhhar, was arrested July 28, 2020, near South Eighth and Adams.
The Quincy Police Department said while working with the Illinois attorney general’s office in May, it received a cybertip regarding the distribution of child pornography through social media. During the investigation, Epley-Stadjuhar was identified as a suspect.
He was also identified as a main suspect in a 2017 child pornography investigation where a search warrant was served at his home.
As part of the plea agreement, one count of child pornography was dismissed.
Adams County Assistant State’s Attorney Anita Rodriguez said the state’s attorney’s office also agreed to not file any additional counts in the 2020 investigation. No charges will be filed in the 2017 investigation either unless certain types of evidence are discovered.
Epley-Stadjuhar is set to return to court April 23 for sentencing.
He has been held in the Adams County Jail on $200,000 since his arrest.