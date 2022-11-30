PITTSFIELD, Ill. — A Quincy man was sentenced to 14 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections following a conviction earlier this year for aggravated domestic battery.

John E. Resor, 32, of Quincy was sentenced Wednesday by Judge Charles Burch following his conviction in October in a Pike County court. Resor was arrested for a domestic battery committed on March 19, 2022 in Barry, Ill.