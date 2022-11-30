PITTSFIELD, Ill. — A Quincy man was sentenced to 14 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections following a conviction earlier this year for aggravated domestic battery.
John E. Resor, 32, of Quincy was sentenced Wednesday by Judge Charles Burch following his conviction in October in a Pike County court. Resor was arrested for a domestic battery committed on March 19, 2022 in Barry, Ill.
On Oct. 13, a Pike County jury returned guilty verdicts on one charge of aggravated domestic battery by strangulation and two counts of aggravated battery committed on or about a public way. The jury returned a not guilty verdict on one additional count of aggravated battery on a public way.
Along with the 14-year sentence on the aggravated domestic battery by strangulation charge, Burch also sentenced Resor to concurrent 10-year sentences on each of the other two convictions. Resor must serve at least 85%, or approximately 12 years, of the 14 year sentence.