WASHINGTON — A Quincy native was selected to represent the state of Illinois in the Cherry Blossom Princess Program.
Sophia Marcolla is a 22-year-old Mizzou graduate student studying law and heard about the program during her undergrad at Kentucky.
The Cherry Blossom Princess Program is unique because it’s not a beauty pageant. It's a cultural exchange program honoring the friendship fostered by the gift of the Cherry Blossom trees to the United States from Japan over a century ago.
Young women 19-24 years old are selected based on their leadership and academic achievements along with their interest in social, civic, community and world affairs. The women then represent their state, territory or country in public and private events for a week in Washington, D.C., and engage with top government, business, arts and media leaders.
It was something Marcolla had never heard about before, but it peaked her interest. Because she has ties to two states, she put in applications to represent Illinois or Kentucky.
However, she was ultimately chosen to represent Illinois. She said when submitting her application she highlighted her time working under U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood and shared why she would be a good representative.
She got the call a few weeks ago that she was selected as one of the princesses.
Marcolla arrived in Washington on Saturday. The official ceremony started Sunday with a candle lighting ceremony. The ceremony symbolizes the enduring partnership between Japan and the U.S. It’s also the first time all the girls met.
During her trip Marcolla has visited monuments, attended events at the Japanese Ambassador’s Residence, met with top officials and diplomatic leaders, done community service and more. Even more is planned for her final few days, including a trip to the White House.
“Everything I’ve done is new,” Marcolla said. “It’s a wonderful program to visit D.C., learn about Japanese culture and gain knowledge.”
One of the favorite places she’s visited so far was the Taiwan Culture Center, this year the program has a Taiwan princess. While there the princesses enjoyed food, music, made fans and finger puppets and learned about the culture. Taiwan is now on her bucket list of places to visit.
“They welcomed us with so much love,” she said. “Really everywhere we’ve gone has spoiled us.”
Marcolla said she was fortunate she was selected and can spread the knowledge she’s learned.
“I’ve always been a strong advocate for diversity and inclusion,” she said. “We have a diverse group of ladies and I’m learning so much just being here and meeting new people.”
She also couldn’t say enough good things about the other princesses.
“I could brag about them so much," Marcolla said. “There’s just a lot of girl bosses from across the country, and we all look amazing. Some of them work in D.C., some are in college and some are in law school, but we all want to maintain the friendship between the U.S. and Japan. It’s a privilege to know them.”
Friday night the queen will be crowned. However, a Cherry Blossom Queen isn’t selected in a traditional way. The runner up and queen is selected by spinning a wheel.
The queen then gets the opportunity to visit Japan on a good will tour to celebrate the friendship between Japan and the U.S. She will visit Tokyo to meet local dignitaries and the Prime Minister, Ise City where she will visit Pearl Island and Shikuoka where the research labs that created the Cherry Blossom Trees were developed.
During the program’s history there’s never been an Illinois queen.
“Maybe the 75th anniversary will be special,” Marcolla said. “Regardless of who wins I’ll be happy, all the princesses are wonderful and would make wonderful queens. Plus, I had an amazing experience.”
The crowning will be livestreamed on Facebook at facebook.com/cherryblossomprogram starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
The trip concludes with a Cherry Blossom Festival Parade at 9 a.m. Saturday. The parade will be locally broadcast in Washington, but it has not been announced if it will be livestreamed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.