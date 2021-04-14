Quincy Park Board to consider riverfront plan next month

QUINCY — The Riverfront Master Plan will be considered by the Quincy Park Board next month.
Commissioners on Wednesday were given the final draft of the plan, which has been in the works since 2019.
The plan calls for $40 million to $50 million in improvements to the riverfront in a phased approach. Some of the projects call for a scenic overlook using the Quincy Memorial Bridge, a riverboat dock, courtesy docks and further development of the Bill Klingner Trail.
The area stretches from Kentucky Street north to Broadway and onto Bob Bangert Park and west from Third Street toward the river’s edge, but the core zone is in an area bordered by the riverfront, Broadway, Fourth and York.
Maggie Strong, a consultant for the plan, told commissioners that the master plan is a long-term vision and that adopting the plan would not commit the Park District to support the implementation of the plan financially.
"This plan can and will change over the next 10 to 20 years," she said. "While certain aspects will make sense to do together in an order, development needs to be flexible, and that's how we designed this. We want to be able to take advantage of funds as they become available."
Park Board President John Frankenhoff, who has been critical of the plan, voiced concerns about potential cost to the Park District and a possibility of a tax increase to support it.
"At least in a Park District standpoint, I don't think we're going to be able to do much, if anything, without a tax increase," Frankenhoff said. "Ultimately, I just don't see myself supporting the plan."
Cullan Duke, who serves on the consultant team, said the goal was to provide all funding tools that could be considered when moving forward, but the team was promoting more of a public-private partnership.
Commissioner Nathan Koetters, who voted against the intergovernmental agreement to develop the master plan, served on the steering committee for the plan.
"There's things in here that I don't want the Park District to take on, because I don't feel like it's in the best interest of the Park District," Koetters said. "But I do think there are certain things that you know in the future with what we're ultimately want to do. If we bring the (Klingner Trail) down from where it is now to Lincoln (Park) to eventually here and tying that into the riverwalk, I think that fits into our long-term strategy."
The plan was adopted by the Adams County Board Wednesday, and the Quincy City Council will consider it next week.
The Park Board also said farewell to Commissioner Vicki Dempsey at her final meeting. She did not seek re-election.
"I've enjoyed my four years," she said. "I feel like I accomplished the things I set to accomplish when I ran for this. I'm sure I'll be back to comment about the (Lorenzo) Bull House at some point."
Commissioners also approved an ordinance to annex 1634 and 1701 N. 24th and 1700 and 1708 Hamann Lane into the district. The four properties have been approved for annexation by the city of Quincy.
An $82,020 contract with Million Construction to replace a portion of the Lincoln Park parking lot in front of the district's administrative office also was approved. Funds for the project are coming from uncommitted excess funds from the district's annual maintenance bond.