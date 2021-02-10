QUINCY — The Quincy Park Board wants to see more details about a Lincoln Park master plan that would include a stage.
In discussions Wednesday night, commissioners agreed to expand the concept that would include a stage on the southwest portion of the park. The more detailed plan would include cost estimates.
The concept presented included an additional restroom, a small shelter and more parking, as well as a trail along the edge of the park that would include interpretive signs on the Lincoln-Douglas debates.
“These are just two options that I wanted to bounce off you guys and see what you like and what you don’t like,” Park District Executive Director Rome Frericks said. “One of the main things we need from tonight is to determine a location for the stage.”
Commissioner Barb Holthaus said she thought a stage on the south side of the park would be a good idea because spectators would be facing the river.
“I think it would be neat attending an event where you’re looking toward the river (and the Bayview Bridge),” she said.
Commissioners agreed last August to shelve a master plan for the park as the Riverfront Master Plan Steering Committee worked to developed its plan.
Park District staff was asked to revisit the plan in December.
Commissioner Nathan Koetters said he preferred a stage on the north side but noted that the park’s master plan could be changed moving forward, especially if the riverfront master plan includes a stage, which has been discussed.
“If they’re gung-ho about a stage, we can still do some of the other things, but then the stage we might reconsider,” Koetters said.
Since the district acquired the Lincoln Park in 2012, an inclusive playground, shelter house with restrooms and a skate park have been added.
Further development of the park is expected to take place in stages.
“In the future, the board can say Phase 1 is A, B and C, which could be a parking lot, a restroom and an outdoor stage,” Frericks said.
Commissioners also approved the purchase of 20 Yamaha gas-powered golf carts from TNT Golf Car and Equipment Co. for $40,100.
The total price of the carts is $88,300, but the Park District is receiving $48,200 for trading in 20 carts from Westview Golf Course.
Director of Golf David Morgan said the warranties on the new carts cover more and will hopefully produce additional savings.
A recent survey of Westview golfers indicated that new carts were desired. Morgan said he hoped to by 20 additional carts in 2022 and possibly 2023.
The Park Board also approved a resolution that would allow the park district property at 1300 N. Second to be donated to 2x4s for Hope. The 0.2-acre vacant lot is across the street from Sunset Park.