QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department is asking anyone who was at the Barn nightclub early Sunday morning during an incident where a Quincy University student was injured to come forward.
“If anyone was at the Barn at the time of this incident, we want to talk to you,” Police Chief Rob Copley said in a statement. “Please contact the Quincy Police Department so that we can get your statement.”
Police said a 19-year-old woman suffered injuries in an altercation with the owner of the nightclub at 711 S. Front around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.
Multiple social media posts identified the woman as 19-year-old Jazzpher Evans, who is freshman guard on the women’s basketball team. Photos of Evans show bruising on her face, which the posts claim she suffered at the hands of an employee at the Barn.
Copley said the department is working closely with the Adams County state’s attorney’s office in what has been called a “complex investigation.”
“While we understand the demand for ‘quick justice,’ it is important that the investigation is thorough and proper,” he said.
Copley’s statement also addressed social media statements claiming Quincy Police officers worked as bouncers at the Barn while off duty.
He said officers are not allowed to work as a bouncer at any establishment.