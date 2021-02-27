QUINCY — Revenue projections for Quincy’s 2022 fiscal year are about 3%, or a little over $1 million less than 2021 estimates, according to a presentation from Comptroller Sheri Ray.
But if local CURES funding was removed from 2021 revenues, the city could see a 0.9% increase in revenue.
Sales tax revenue for 2021 was initially projected at about $10.4 million, a nearly 4% increase over last year. However, this included a one-time reimbursement from a major Quincy retailer.
Adjusting for this one-time contribution, sales tax revenue is projected to be 0.14% higher than last year. This would drop the city’s five-year average sales tax growth to less than 1%.
But in the 2022 proposal, Ray said sales tax revenue will be inflated by 2% in anticipation of the Leveling the Playing Field for Illinois Retail Act.
This measures requires marketplace facilitators and eligible remote retailers to collect the state’s 6.25% sales tax and locally imposed home rule taxes as opposed to the 6.25% use tax on online purchases from sellers based on where a product is delivered.
In total, sales tax revenue, is projected to be $120,000 less than the 2021 fiscal year.
State shared taxes, which make up about a quarter of Quincy’s total revenues, are projected to increase in 2021.
Quincy is expecting a 10%, or roughly $321,000, increase in personal property replacement tax, which makes up about 9% of the city’s total revenue. About 30% of this revenue passes through to the city’s pensions and the library district.
But home rule tax revenue, which makes up about 23% of Quincy’s revenue, is projected to be down by about $116,000.
Although Ray said the city makes every effort to allocate at least 25% of home rule tax revenue to the city’s capital projects fund, Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore said on “bad budget years,” only 9% of the home rule tax would be put toward infrastructure.
“We know that this is a declining source and it’s one of those sources, like the mayor mentioned, (that) when you’re really trying to get a balanced budget, if you have to cut what goes into capital then that’s what we have to do,” Ray said. “We have to spend less money on our infrastructure to maintain a general fund and operating budget that’s sustainable.”
The state’s 2022 proposed budget would cut the Local Government Distributive Fund by 10%, which amounts to a $152 million reduction for municipalities and counties statewide compared to the 2021 state fiscal year.
However, if the proposed “closure of unaffordable corporate loopholes” referenced by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in his Feb. 17 budget address were enacted, it could generate an increase of $228 million in LGDF disbursements statewide, according to the governor’s office.