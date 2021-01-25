Quincy Public Library to reopen to patrons

QUINCY — The Quincy Public Library will reopen to the public Monday, Feb. 1 after being closed to walk-in traffic for more than two months.
Patrons are required to wear masks and maintain social distancing when visiting the library, but advance appointments will no longer be required for computers or research. However, appointments are highly encourage for notary services.
The library also announced Monday that curbside services will cease. Curbside services were introduced after it closed to walk-in services in November as COVID-19 cases climbed in the region.
The library's book drops were also reopened at the Hy-Vee on Harrison, the County Market on 48th, the Quincy Mall, Walmart, Iles Elementary School and Lincoln-Douglas Elementary School.
All digital services remain available, and the library continues to offer virtual programs on its social media pages and website. A complete calendar of programs can be found on its website, quincylibrary.org.
Home and institutional delivery services continues, as well as the hold lockers outside the library's main entrance, Lincoln-Douglas Elementary School and Iles Elementary School. Lockers also are available inside the County Market on 48th.
The library's normal operating hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.