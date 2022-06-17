QUINCY — The city of Quincy said some residents received a notice in error that their utility bills are past due.
Director of Public Works Jeffrey Conte said because cyber attack on the city's computer network, June utility bills for the first billing district — residents north of Jefferson and west of 18th Street — were issued prior to the May bill due date.
The message states that the account is past due and service will be terminated.
Conte said penalties will not be assessed and service will not be terminated for unpaid May utility bills.
Customers with questions should contact the Department of Utilities at 217-228-4580 during normal business hours.
