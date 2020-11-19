Quincy switches garbage sticker color
QUINCY — The city of Quincy will start selling red garbage stickers for consumer use, replacing the blue stickers.
The red stickers cost $1.50 each – $15 for a sheet of 10 – whereas the blue stickers cost 75 cents each.
Changes approved by the City Council in 2019 required two blue stickers on any bag weighing less than 17 gallons and four stickers on bags heavier than 17 gallons.
Residents using red stickers will only need one sticker for bags weighing less than 17 gallons and two stickers for bags weighing more than 17 gallons.