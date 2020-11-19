QUINCY — The December trial has been delayed for a Quincy woman charged in the August death of four people, including three children.
Natasha McBride appeared briefly Thursday in Adams County Circuit Court, where the trial was placed on the March jury trial docket.
Her attorney, Chief Public Defender Todd Nelson, said they were not ready for trial next month.
McBride, 36, faces four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Jenniffer Hendricks, 54, of Rushville, and Dakota Corrick, 6, Archer Corrick, 4, and Ransom Corrick, 21 months. The boys were Hendricks’ grandchildren and lived in Kirksville, Mo.
McBride also faces four counts of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, four counts of reckless homicide and four counts of driving while license revoked.
The indictment in the case alleges that on Aug. 14 McBride ignored a traffic light at Fourth and Broadway while driving at a high rate of speed, knowing that such acts create a strong probability of death and great bodily harm.
The Quincy Police Department said its investigation concluded that the 2008 Chevrolet Impala driven by McBride was traveling west on Broadway at an apparent high rate of speed and did not stop at a red light at Fourth and Broadway.
McBride’s vehicle struck a northbound 2002 Buick driven by Stephen Hendricks of Rushville. The boys and Jenniffer Hendricks, Stephen’s wife, were passengers in the Buick. A Quincy police crash report showed a witness believed McBride’s vehicle was traveling at 80 mph or faster.
McBride also reportedly told police she smoked marijuana shortly before getting into her vehicle.
Police said McBride fled on foot and was later arrested on the Quincy Bayview Bridge. She was taken to Blessing Hospital, where she remained until she was turned over to county custody.
McBride is set to return to court Feb. 17 for a status hearing. She continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $5 million bond.