HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Saturday morning crash in Ralls County injured three.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2021 Ford Explorer driven by Frank C. Yerbic, 67, of Canton, Ill., was heading east at 11:42 a.m. at U.S. 61 at Trabue Lane when it traveled into the path of a southbound 2000 Pontiac Bonneville driven by Ashten N. Dugan, 32, of Louisiana.