HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Saturday morning crash in Ralls County injured three.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2021 Ford Explorer driven by Frank C. Yerbic, 67, of Canton, Ill., was heading east at 11:42 a.m. at U.S. 61 at Trabue Lane when it traveled into the path of a southbound 2000 Pontiac Bonneville driven by Ashten N. Dugan, 32, of Louisiana.
A passenger in the Ford, Justin A. Yerbic, 23, of Canton, Ill.,was taken by Ralls County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital with serious injuries. Dugan was taken by Marion County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional with moderate injuries, and a passenger, Dominique L. Powell, 24, of Louisiana, was taken by Marion County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional with minor injuries.
All three were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.
The patrol was assisted by the Ralls County Sheriff’s Department, Hannibal Rural Fire Department, Hannibal Fire Department, Marion County Ambulance and Ralls County Ambulance.