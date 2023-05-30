Sny

Sny Island Levee Drainage District Superintendent Mike Reed stands on top of the levee west of Hull with the Mississippi River and Hannibal, Mo., in the background. Reed retires Wednesday after more than 28 years with the Sny.

 H-W Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

NEW CANTON, Ill. — Mike Reed says he’s been “really fortunate” in a career that spanned 20 years with the Quincy Park District and now more than 28 with the Sny Island Levee and Drainage District.

“I’ve had some really good board members I worked with over the years, people that I’ve had the utmost respect for. I’ve had the opportunity to work with great consultants —Bill Klingner, Mike Klingner, Matt Hutmacher,” Reed said. “I’ve had a wife and family that’s understands sometimes I’m not around to do things with them.”

