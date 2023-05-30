NEW CANTON, Ill. — Mike Reed says he’s been “really fortunate” in a career that spanned 20 years with the Quincy Park District and now more than 28 with the Sny Island Levee and Drainage District.
“I’ve had some really good board members I worked with over the years, people that I’ve had the utmost respect for. I’ve had the opportunity to work with great consultants —Bill Klingner, Mike Klingner, Matt Hutmacher,” Reed said. “I’ve had a wife and family that’s understands sometimes I’m not around to do things with them.”
But at 73, Reed says it’s the right time to retire, effective Wednesday, and focus more on family, especially on his four grandchildren and their activities.
Taking the superintendent’s job with the Sny in 1995 “just felt like coming home,” Reed said.
“I grew up here. I’m from Hull. When I was a kid, the project as we know it today was being constructed,” Reed said.
He knew many of the landowners, the board members, but he still had plenty to learn in the aftermath of the 1993 flood.
“I got involved with some of the work done here in the drainage district relative to the cleanup,” Reed said. “It was a tough time. I knew so many of the people that had been devastated by the flood.”
Floodwaters that year set the record in the Upper Mississippi, breaching the levee for the only time in the Sny’s history and covering 44,000 acres to a depth of up to 20 feet. More major flood events followed in 2008 then 2019, with the second-highest river levels in the history of the district, which Reed considers an engineering marvel.
“It’s a system of river levees, creek levees. It includes drainage ditches, the Sny channel, sedimentation basis — we’re the only levee and drainage district I’m aware of north of St. Louis that even has sedimentation basins — aqueducts, gravity outlets and pump stations,” Reed said.
“It works together to provide an opportunity for people in this area to enjoy a rural way of life, to make a living in a rural agricultural community and for the small towns in the area to thrive.”
The district covers about 116,000 acres, protects about 125,000 and assesses about 100,000 in Adams, Pike and Calhoun counties.
Unique among levee and drainage districts, the Sny was the first in Illinois. It’s the state’s largest and the largest by far north of St. Louis on the Mississippi River.
Sny President Russ Koeller said the list of Reed’s accomplishments with the district is long — including two recently-completed new pump stations, a four-mile section of berm on the system’s north end and miles of interior road along the base of the levee for better access during maintenance and flood fighting.
“We’re a much stronger district now against river flooding and interior flooding,” Koeller said.
The pump stations, the first major improvement since the 1960s, provide more capability for better drainage inside the system.
“We’re seeing higher river stages more frequently on the Mississippi River,” Reed said. “Pump stations that were built in the 1960s were not designed to pump against those high river conditions.”
Seeing the project through was one of Reed’s goals.
With both “for all practical purposes finished, it seemed like a good time to go,” Reed said.
Moving forward, Reed said the district will need to look at projects to get water to the new pump stations.
“The future will include looking at what’s necessary in the Sny channel in terms of dredging or excavation to make sure carrying capacity is there and a continued emphasis on increasing the size of drainage culverts that drain our major ditches to get that water to our pump stations,” Reed said.
Beyond his role with building projects, Reed provided a “very powerful influence on a national level” in levee and drainage district issues, Koeller said, and helped the Sny battle regulatory challenges.
“The regulations that we’re seeing today are making it increasingly more difficult in terms of the kind of protection that we need from an ever-increasing elevation on the Mississippi River,” Reed said.
“We’ve got to be able to have opportunities down the road to protect ourselves, to protect our landowners and the investments they put into their properties and their homes and also into the infrastructure.”
With dozens of trips to the nation’s capitol over the years, Reed has represented the Sny with elected officials and federal agencies.
“Mike is a strong spokesman for the Sny,” Koeller said. “He has developed a wealth of knowledge about the different federal programs and regulations and how the interpretation of them is critical. We’re going to miss that aspect of him tremendously.”
Reed will have a lasting impact on the Sny, Koeller said.
“Everybody is going to hold the future of the Sny up to what he did,” Koeller said.
