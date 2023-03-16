Sny

Sny Island Levee and Drainage District Superintendent Mike Reed visits the district's levee and discusses its history in this June 2017 photo. Reed plans to retire after more than 28 years with the Sny.

 H-W File Photo/Jake Shane

NEW CANTON, Ill. — The Sny Island Levee Drainage District will be looking for a new superintendent for the first time in nearly 30 years.

“I’m planning on retiring,” Superintendent Mike Reed said. “It just feels like the right time.”

