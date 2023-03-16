NEW CANTON, Ill. — The Sny Island Levee Drainage District will be looking for a new superintendent for the first time in nearly 30 years.
“I’m planning on retiring,” Superintendent Mike Reed said. “It just feels like the right time.”
Reed submitted his resignation Tuesday to the Sny board but will continue to work through the transition process to a new superintendent.
“It will probably be at least until the end of May, and I think it might be a little longer than that,” Sny President Russ Koeller said. “He indicated a willingness to do whatever it takes for the transition. Depending on who the person is, they may or may not be familiar with the district or the people.”
Advertising for a new superintendent begins this week, but Koeller admits it will be difficult to fill the position held by Reed for more than 28 years.
“Since Mike has run the district, it’s become more and more obvious every year our battles are fought on the regulatory side, not just the Rock Island Corps District but headquarters in D.C. and elected officials from many states. Mike handles those relationships and explanations of very complicated issues very well,” Koeller said.
“He gives testimony twice a year to the river commission, gives testimony at other times to other organizations, travels to D.C. on behalf of the Sny two or three times every year. He works at this very well.”
Finding someone to excel at that part of the job “will be the most difficult,” Koeller said.
Sny commissioners will look regionally to fill the superintendent’s job.
“We think we’re going to have a lot of response locally, within 50 miles,” Koeller said. “We’ll be looking at candidates the end of April, first of May, but it will be awfully hard for a person to start work before middle or late May.”
Reed said he will miss the people he’s worked with and the relationships he’s built over the years.
“I have developed a lot of really good friendships with my colleagues in the levee and drainage district business stretching all the way from Iowa to south of New Orleans,” he said.
“I’ve been fortunate to have good boards to work with, fortunate to have some good staff over the years. I’ve been with board members for 30 years, with staff for more than 20 years. These people are more than just colleagues and workers. They’re friends.”
Reed came to the Sny after just over 20 years as the executive director of the Quincy Park District, and Koeller said he found some similarities in the two jobs from working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to the nuances, and the difficulties, of working with a public board.
Reed will leave just as the Sny finishes work on two new pump stations, which are both operational and either completed or in the final stages, as part of a multimillion dollar bond issue that included improvements on the mainstem river levee.
“He wants to do that as his farewell, to get everything in shape for the Sny,” said Mike Klingner, Upper Mississippi, Illinois and Missouri Rivers Association chairman and president of Klingner and Associates, which has worked with Reed for nearly 50 years.
“I kind of had in the back of my mind when those projects were finished and the pump stations were finished, I’d look at retirement,” Reed said.
Klingner praised Reed’s “fantastic career” with the “best organized levee district in the Upper Mississippi” and his accomplishments for district landowners and the region..
“He’s just been a tremendous asset … just a wonderful person to kind of lead through a lot of challenging times with all the regulations we have from D.C. when it comes to flood protection,” Klingner said. “He’s a voice not only for the Sny but for the entire Upper Mississippi.”
