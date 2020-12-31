Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is reminding people that Driver Services facilities statewide are reopening Tuesday, Jan. 5. Face masks will be required, and social distancing and other safety measures will remain in place. White is reminding the public that driver’s licenses and ID card expiration dates have been extended until June 1, 2021, so people will not need to rush to visit a facility, especially during winter weather conditions. Transactions can still be conducted online at www.cyberdriveillinois.com instead of waiting at a Driver Services facility. Some of these include:
· Renewing a license plate sticker;
· Renewing a valid driver’s license for qualifying drivers;
· Renewing a valid ID card for those age 22-64 (seniors 65 and older have free, non-expiring IDs);
· Obtaining a driver record abstract;
· Filing Business Services documents, such as incorporations and annual reports; and · Customers with issues involving administrative hearings may contact adminhearings@ilsos.gov.
In an effort to reduce in-person facility visits, online renewals have been expanded for driver’s licenses and ID cards. Not everyone qualifies, particularly those who are required to pass a written or road test. For more information on determining one’s eligibility for online renewal, visit www.cyberdriveillinois.com.
“Throughout this pandemic, my commitment has been to do everything we can to help protect the health and safety of our residents and my employees, while providing services to the people of Illinois,” said White. “This remains our goal and guides our decision making.”