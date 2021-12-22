SPRINGFIELD — Renovations are underway on the north wing of the Illinois Capitol.
Plans include the construction of an underground parking garage, elimination of the circle drive on the north side of the Capitol and the addition of a new entry that improves access and security.
“We are very fortunate that we have a statehouse to be proud of. There are other states that have statehouses that look like a high-rise that you would see in Chicago, so we want to take care of a historic building and, unfortunately, the older buildings are the ones that need the most work,” said Andrea Aggertt, director of the Office of the Architect of the Capitol.
The scheduled renovations carry a total price tag of $224 million already appropriated by the Rebuild Illinois Capital Plan. The Illinois Senate will convene in the Howlett Auditorium after the 2022 spring session and will continue meeting there until January 2025 when renovations are scheduled to be completed.
The plans for the renovations include:
Updated new stairs to allow for emergency exits directly outdoors.
New fire alarms, sprinklers and lighting.
Accessible bathrooms, entryways, door hardware.
Modernized mechanical, electrical, and heating and ventilation systems.
The purpose of the renovation is to address safety and security concerns, but also to return the historic architectural detail to the Capitol.
The restoration will also return some the history to the building that was completed in 1876 at a cost of $4.5 million, removing recessed ceilings, non-historic millwork and mezzanines from the north wing.
Construction for the underground parking garage will begin in coming weeks.
The goal of the renovation is to improve security by removing vehicles from close proximity to the building, creating a visitor screen area on the outside of the Capitol structure and installing electronic locking and lockdown capability and duress buttons.
Plans also include an underground conference and meeting room area.
Currently, there is one handicapped accessible entrance to the Capitol.
In 2011, the west wing of the Capitol underwent a two-year, $50 million renovation. The renovation met with scrutiny when the price for three mahogany doors clad in copper was revealed — — $700,000. The original doors were replaced in the 1970s with glass and aluminum doors.
NEW LAWS: Minimum wage workers in Illinois will see a boost in their hourly pay to $12 per hour starting Jan. 1, while tenants in affordable housing units will be allowed to keep pets.
Those are just some of the more than 300 new laws that take effect in the new year.
The minimum wage increase is actually the result of a 2019 law that phases in a state minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025. This year, it will increase by one dollar to $12 an hour.
The law allowing public housing tenants to keep pets is the result of Senate Bill 154, by Sen. Linda Holmes, D-Aurora, and Rep. Stephanie Kifowit, D-Oswego. It provides that tenants of multifamily housing units that are acquired, built or renovated with money from the Illinois Affordable Housing Trust Fund may keep up to two cats or one dog weighing less than 50 pounds.
It applies to residents of housing units that are designated as affordable housing for low- and very-low-income families. The bill passed both chambers in its final form on May 30 and Gov. JB Pritzker signed it into law Aug. 6.
Other new laws include:
Vehicle taxes: SB58 raises the private vehicle tax, which is a sales tax paid on the purchase of vehicles, by $75 for each model year where the purchase price is less than $15,000 and by $100 for vehicles priced above that amount. However, the registration fee for trailers weighing less than 3,000 pounds will drop to $36 instead of $118.
College admissions: HB226, establishing the Higher Education Fair Admissions Act, prohibits public colleges and universities from requiring applicants to submit SAT, ACT or other standardized test scores as part of the admissions process, although prospective students may choose to submit them if they wish.
Drug prices: SB1682 requires pharmacies to post a notice informing consumers that they may request current pharmacy retail prices at the point of sale.
FOID card changes: HB562 enacts several changes to the Firearm Owner Identification card law. Among other things, it provides for a streamlined renewal process for FOID cards and Concealed Carry Licenses for people who voluntarily submit fingerprint records. It also allows the Illinois State Police to issue a combined FOID card and Concealed Carry License to qualified applicants, and it establishes a new Violent Crime Intelligence Task Force to take enforcement action against people with revoked FOID cards.
Student mental health: HB576 and SB1577 allow students in Illinois up to five excused absences to attend to their mental or behavioral health without providing a medical note. Those students will be given an opportunity to make up any work they missed during the first absence and, after using a second mental health day, may be referred to the appropriate school support personnel.
Official flags: HB605 requires state agencies and institutions to purchase Illinois and American flags that are made in the United States.
Hair styles: SB817 prohibits discrimination in schools against individuals on the grounds of wearing natural or ethnic hairstyles, which include dreadlocks, braids, twists and afros.
Lemonade stands: SB119 prohibits public health authorities from regulating or shutting down lemonade stands or similar operations that are operated by children under the age of 16. Known as “Hayli’s Law,” it was inspired by 12-year-old Hayli Martinez, whose lemonade stand in Kankakee was shut down by local officials.
Juneteenth: HB3922 recognizes June 19, or “Juneteenth,” as an official state holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. In June, President Joe Biden also signed a bill designating Juneteenth as a federal holiday.
LOSING POPLULATION: New estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau suggest Illinois is continuing to lose population.
The latest estimates, released Tuesday, Dec. 21, pegged the state’s population at 12,671,469 as of July 1, 2021, down by 113,776, or 0.9 percent, from the official 2020 census.
Several factors contributed to the change, but the single largest was domestic outmigration. According to the data, 122,460 people moved from Illinois to other states during the period from April 1, 2020, to July 1, 2021, while only 5,766 people moved into the state, a net loss of 116,694.
Those losses were offset by a net gain of 5,766 people through international migration as well as a “natural” increase of 2,778 people – the difference between in-state births and deaths during the period.
The Census Bureau routinely estimates national, state and county populations each year following a decennial census using a variety of data sources. But those estimates have been off in the past.
On a percentage basis, Illinois had the third largest population decline, behind the District of Columbia, at 2.9 percent, and New York, at 1.6 percent. Idaho, Utah and Montana had the largest percentage increases.
On a numeric basis, Illinois also had the third largest population decline, behind New York and California. Texas, Florida and Arizona had the largest numeric population increases.
PARENTAL NOTIFICATION: Gov. JB Pritzker signed a law on Friday, Dec. 17, that ends parental notification, a requirement that doctors notify the parents of a minor seeking an abortion.
“With reproductive rights under attack across the nation, Illinois is once again establishing itself as a leader in ensuring access to health care services,” Pritzker said. “This repeal was essential; because it was the most vulnerable pregnant minors who were punished by this law; victims of rape and physical abuse in unsafe homes.”
A 1995 law required doctors to notify a pregnant minor’s parent within 48 hours before an abortion procedure, but it did not take effect until 2013 due to litigation. An exception could be made if the minor was a victim of physical or sexual abuse or neglect by an adult family member, if the minor was emancipated or married, if a medical provider determined there was a medical emergency, or if an adult family member waived the notice in writing. A judge could also waive the requirement.
Supporters of the 1995 law argued that parents deserve to be informed of medical procedures performed on their children.
“Today’s bill signing by the governor strips parents of their basic right to know what is happening in their minor daughter’s life,” state Rep. Avery Bourne, R-Morrisonville, said in a statement. “Even more concerning, removing this common sense protection will increase the likelihood of sexual abuse, exploitation and allow the trafficking of minor girls to continue unchecked.”
But those who supported the repeal of parental notification argued this provides access to medical care to the most vulnerable minors.
“Access to sexual and reproductive health care starting at a young age is crucial,” state Sen. Melinda Bush, D-Grayslake, said in a statement. “By providing resources and education, we are giving young girls vital information and bodily autonomy.”
The repeal of parental notification is scheduled to go into effect on June 1, 2022.
UNEMPLOYMENT DOWN: The unemployment rate in Illinois fell three-tenths of a point in November to 5.7 percent as employers added 19,500 payroll jobs to the economy.
Preliminary data released by the Department of Employment Security and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics showed the biggest job gains during the month were in the leisure and hospitality sector and trade, transportation and utilities, with each adding an estimated 8,200 jobs. The construction industry added 3,800 jobs.
Those gains were partially offset by job losses in professional and business services, which was down 5,500 jobs, and the category known as “other services,” which was down 200 jobs.
“Today’s report reflects the continued positive trajectory of Illinois’ economy,” Deputy Gov. Andy Manar said in a statement. “IDES remains dedicated to connecting employers and jobseekers to build a stronger workforce across the state.”
The jobless rate in Illinois was 1.5 percentage points higher than the national rate, which stood at 4.2 percent in November. That was down four-tenths of a point from the previous month.
Compared to a year ago, when the state’s jobless rate stood at 8.1 percent, employers have added back 230,200 jobs, with gains across nearly all major industries. Over the year, the leisure and hospitality industry, which was hit particularly hard by the pandemic, has added back 94,200 jobs while trade, transportation and utilities have added back 41,600 jobs.
The financial activities industry, which is down 1,100 jobs from November 2020, is the only industry sector to lose jobs over the year.
Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government and distributed to more than 400 newspapers statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.
