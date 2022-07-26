CAMP POINT, Ill. — On their first date at Illinois Wesleyan, Jeff and Shelly Rasche decided he would write children’s books and she would illustrate them.

He did some writing over the years, she did lots of illustrating and while that hoped-for teamwork didn’t happen often, they want to celebrate what did — seeing thousands of her illustrations grace products around the world from greeting cards and ornaments to stuffed animals and yard flags before dementia led to her retirement from commercial art.

