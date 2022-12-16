ROCKPORT, Ill. — A Rockport man was arrested on drug and firearms charges following a search of a residence Wednesday.
The Pike County Sheriff's Department reported deputies served a search warrant at 5:21 p.m. Wednesday at a residence on Kaiser Creek Road in Rockport. Subsequent to the search, deputies arrested Leslie R. Anderson, 33, of Rockport on charges of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of hypodermic syringes, possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.