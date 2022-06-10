MEXICO, Mo. — A Thursday morning crash in Audrain County seriously injured a Rockport, Ill., man.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2023 Volvo semi tractor driven by David D. Lambert, 63, of Rockport, was heading west at 7:20 a.m. on U.S. 54 when it struck the rear of the towed unit of a 2014 Mack semi tractor driven by Larry L. Peacock, 58, of Mexico, while it was stopped to make a left turn at County Road 737.
Lambert and Peacock were taken by ambulance to University Hospital with serious injuries.
Both were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.